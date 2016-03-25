Students sing for Dawson nursing home residents

Students from Terrell County's Alternative School, known as the Situation Room, performed songs for patients at Dawson Health and Rehabilitation.



The children wanted to do something special for people they say many forget about.

"When I gave them a flower and a card they were saying thank you and had a smile on their face, and they shook my hand, just to see them happy makes me happy," said 9th Grader Nicarey Molden.



The students passed out candy, flowers and cards they made.

