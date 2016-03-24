Albany Museum of Art to host Spring Break Art Camp

If you're planning a "stay-cation" for Spring Break, the Albany Museum of Art has a creative camp for preschool and elementary age children.

Next week's Spring Break Art Camp will be the first at the AMA.

Children from Pre-K to fifth grade are invited to paint, draw, and build interesting pieces while learning about modern mid-century artists.

Kids can take part all week or just drop in for a day.

The cost for non-members is $130 for the week and $35 per day.

There is a significant discount for members.

