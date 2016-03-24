Albany Tech celebrates Arbor Day early

A South Georgia campus is celebrating Arbor Day a month early as a designated "Tree Campus USA."

Horticultural students at Albany Technical College planted a Georgia Live Oak on campus.

As a Tree Campus USA, Albany Tech is dedicated to being a good environmental steward, and that means planting more trees on campus.

The College President says the horticultural students at Albany Tech have been planting trees and beautifying the campus grounds for years.

The College President says the horticultural students at Albany Tech have been planting trees and beautifying the campus grounds for years.

Their efforts have created a thicker tree canopy, providing more shade and improving the corridor from the Albany Airport to downtown.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.