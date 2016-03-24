VFD gains 4 new firefighters

The Valdosta Fire Department gained four new firefighters that graduated from recruit school.

Each of the new firefighters participated in a 13-week intensive training.

There they learned the basics of firefighting, hazmat protocol, and emergency medical response.

"It feels real good. It's a lot of late nights and studying on the books all day," says Nicholas Bishop about graduating.

The new firefighters will have their first day at work this weekend.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.