Chehaw hosts fishing derby for special needs kids

The catfish pond at Chehaw awaits the kids coming to fish this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Kids from a previous event try to catch catfish out of a pond. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw Park's first Fishing rodeo for special needs kids will kick off Saturday morning.

Kids will be able to fish from the newly-stocked catfish pond a week before anyone else.

Registration starts at 8:30 AM followed by fishing at 9:00 AM.

The first 100 kids with special needs will even get a free fishing rod.

In addition to the fishing rod, kids will also receive a t-shirt and bait.

After fishing ends at noon, attendees can also enjoy lunch and a visit to the zoo and playground.

Park officials are excited to give these kids a chance to experience the outdoors.

"We don't have much money to give, but we have resources. One of those resources is our catfish pond that we can open up and allow them to raise money and do these events," said Morgan Burnette.

The event is free for special needs kids, but you can sponsor a child.

Sponsors will receive a Challenger League gift bag and info on your child.

If you would like to register or sponsor a child for this weekend's fishing rodeo, contact Jennifer Sapp at 229-894-9901 or visit the park for more information.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.