Special needs students participate in rodeo

The 22nd annual Exceptional Rodeo is kicking off rodeo weekend in Nashville.

"From the time they get here they're wearing the biggest smile ever and just enjoying every moment of it," explains rodeo volunteer Cassie Harper.

From train rides to roping special needs students in Berrien County and the surrounding area get to experiencing everything the rodeo offers.

"We're showing them different events such as the roping, bull riding, and the biggest event is they're getting to ride real horses today. So they love that," Harper says.

More than 90 special needs students are participating in the Exceptional Rodeo this year where they get to be the cowboys and cowgirls for the day.

"I love to come to the Rodeo!" exclaims rodeo participant Dan Bomadier.

Each student is partnered with a member of the Berrien County FFA.

"I'm out here with Brandon and Thomas!" says Dan excitedly.

Some students, like Harper, even come back to help after they graduate. They say once you help with the event you can't help but want to do it again.

"It makes you feel good when you leave here, but it also makes you feel good because you know that you were a part of their good day," Harper explains.

The Exceptional Rodeo is the kick-off to the Cotton Blossom Round-Up which begins March 25, 2016.

