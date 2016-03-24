Wiregrass hosts Job Expo

Hundreds of job seekers got their shot to pitch to potential employers today.

Hundreds of folks came out to the annual career expo today in Fitzgerald.

Attendees spoke with over forty businesses in the health, engineering, and other industries.

Raymond Smith was excited to connect with employers in the I-T field.

"It's a great opportunity, something the school puts onto help network me a little bit," said Raymond Smith.

Students and community members met with potential employers looking to fill jobs all across Georgia.

"Being a graduate from Wiregrass, it has been a great opportunity. It has allowed me to have the training and the skills I need. I want to give back to my school, by coming out and being able to accept some of their students," said Sandra Sheppard, office manager the Jessamine Place.

If an attendee wants a job, but isn't qualified, the college has a solution.

"We've got free application day where they can sign up for the program that will train them for that job they are looking for, said April Mcduffie, Associate Vice President.

Russell Mears believes you're never too old to go back to school.

"I never finished college. So, I decided to come back out to Wiregrass and pick up some classes," said Russell Mears student at Wiregrass.

If you missed this career fair, you can contact career services at Wiregrass. Or, attend their June career fair in Valdosta.

