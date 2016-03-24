Night for Hope raises money for cancer awareness

Roughly 100 people are gathering to support the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia at the second annual Night for Hope.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. March 24, 2016.

There will be a silent auction, dinner, and a speech from a local cancer survivor.

The event will honor Dr. Ronald M. Zaccari, retired president of Valdosta State University and cancer survivor.

Organizers say all the money raised helps people in the South Georgia area.

"We are here. We are part of this community, so we know the needs of this community. We know the cancer rates, where there are higher rates than others, and we know what's important to the community," explains CEO Diane Fletcher.

The Coalition focuses on cancer screenings, early detection, and education.

