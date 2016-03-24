WALB's Most Wanted: Desmond Fisher

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Dougherty County man charged with statutory rape.

Desmond Fisher, 19, is accused of having consensual sex with an underage girl in February 2015.

Police say after he was released on bond they haven't been able to locate him.

To go along with two counts of statutory rape, Fisher has warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.

His last know address was in the 2500 block of Toni Lynn Lane in Dougherty County.

If you know where he is call Dougherty County Police at 229-430-6600 or Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

