Firebirds energetic in Savage's first practice

At this point in time, there is no looking back to Sunday's debacle for the Georgia Firebirds, not with their home opener just three days away.

The team was back on the practice field Wednesday night at the Civic Center.

It's the first practice for the Birds under new head coach Antwone Savage and his brand new staff.

They didn't have the look of a team just beaten by 86 a few days ago.

The players said today was their most upbeat practice so far this year, and they believe a lot of that is credited towards the new staff.

"There was a lot of energy flying around. Guys were excited. Coaches had enthusiasm," says Firebirds LB Zack Brown. "A lot of players were talking and smiling, and I think it was a more relaxed practice tonight"

"It was a good performance, but we have a lot of learning to do," says Savage. "We made some plays, but we left a lot on the field tonight."

The Firebirds' home opener is Saturday night when they host the Atlanta Vultures.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.