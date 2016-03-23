WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (3/23/16): Westover's McKenzie leading Pats on playoff run

The Westover Patriots have state playoff aspirations, and senior outfielder Emory McKenzie hopes to lead his team there.

"It would just mean a lot," he says. "I haven't been since my 10th grade year. We missed it in my ninth too."

McKenzie has settled into his role as a team captain. Head coach Jordan Cambron says he's earned the team's respect not through his words, but his actions.

"He's more of a follow me leader," Cambron says. "He doesn't have to do a lot of verbal leading, but he tries to show the right way to do it by hustling on the field. He's one of our best hustlers in practice."

"I have to show the younger boys the ropes, and make someone else better," McKenzie says. "Not so much me getting better, but improve those around me."

The Patriots right fielder led Region 1-AAAA in stolen bases a year ago, and is batting .400 after shifting into the two hole in the batting order.

It's no surprise his success on the diamond considering his athleticism.

McKenzie started as Westover's quarterback this past season, and signed to play football at Furman in February.

For now though, the honor roll student's entire focus is on the diamond.

"I was told just to enjoy my senior year, so that's what I'm doing," he says. "What I do I expect to see the rest of the team do, and that's just my motivation to do it."

The Patriots currently sit 6th in the region standings, two spots out of the state bracket. But with McKenzie's leadership, Westover hopes a playoff berth will soon be in their grasp.

