ASU kicks off scholarship campaign with Tom Joyner Foundation

Tom Joyner at an event (Source: WALB)

A southwest Georgia university is kicking off a scholarship fund raising campaign this weekend.

ASU along with the Tom Joyner Foundation will, "party with a purpose" this Saturday at Atlanta's downtown Commerce Club.

This event will kick of the ASU's Tom Joyner School of the Month campaign slated for November.

Money from a silent auction will go to ASU's need-based student scholarships.

University leaders are excited to have more scholarship money for students.

This weekend is really focused on giving them the opportunity to finish and giving our society the opportunity to benefit from these educated young people.

ASU will host local events to raise more scholarship through November.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.