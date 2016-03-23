Albany churches gather for Holy Week

Six churches join together for Holy Week service in Albany (Source: WALB)

This week is Holy Week for Christians and one southwest Georgia church is hosting unique services all week long.

The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in downtown Albany is hosting this year's Holy Week services.

Each day, one of the six churches downtown will hold a service there.

Today it was the Hines Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church's turn.

Presbyterians and Episcopalians are also scheduled for services this week.

This is a way for all denominations of Christianity to come together for this special week.

"We put away those religious rituals aside, and we simply come together to honor our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and what he did for us on the cross," said Rev. Carl H. White, Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church

Holy Week services continue tomorrow and Friday at 12:15 PM, with Easter Sunday service at 10 in the morning.

