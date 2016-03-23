Be Severe Weather Safe

Weather radios that can save your life in severe weather (Source: WALB)

It is Spring in southwest Georgia, and that means thunderstorms are more common.

"Thursday night, early Friday. Right now it's a marginal risk of severe storms. The main threat is going to be damaging winds and some large hail," said First Alert meteorologist Chris Zelman.

During a hail storm, it is important to stay inside and away from windows.

If you're on the road during a hailstorm, stay in your vehicle and pull over safely, without blocking emergency vehicle lanes.

Once you have pulled over safely, turn your back to windows, or cover yourself with a blanket to protect yourself from broken glass.

Even though tornadoes are not the main threat with this week's storms, it's still important to know what to do when you are under a warning.

"When you have a storm like this coming in, Tornado Warning, or Severe Thunderstorm Warning, especially a Tornado Warning. You want to get in, get down, and cover up," said Zelman

This means get inside to the lowest interior room of your home, get as low to the ground as possible, and cover up your body.

You can use blankets, helmets or other household items to stay safe during severe weather.

With more severe weather likely this spring, it's important for you and your family to have a plan.

"We are still kind of in severe weather season here in south Georgia until mid-April. Then we get more into the summertime thunderstorms that can, on occasion, turn severe, as well," said Zelman.

The best ways to stay informed of severe weather warnings are to download the free WALB Weather app, and have a weather radio.

Both will inform you when a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning is issued for your area.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.