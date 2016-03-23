Former Dougherty coach Randolph lands at Lanier Co.

Former Dougherty head coach Ty Randolph has been hired as the head boys' basketball coach at Lanier County.

Randolph spent two seasons at Dougherty, and resigned last month.

The GHSA found the Trojans played the 2015-2016 season with two ineligible players, and banned the team from the 2016-2017 postseason. Randolph says his resignation was decided before any ruling was handed down.

WALB will speak with Randolph and have more on this story tonight on WALB Sports.

