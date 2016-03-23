Deployed mom surprises son at school

Whitney Brown waited 7 months for one special moment.

"It was the best feeling in the world. To get a hug from my son," says Brown.

Brown is a member of the United States Navy and was deployed to Japan. When she arrived back home to Florida, Brown decided to drive up and surprise her son at school.

Once the staff at Valdosta Middle School learned why Brown was pulling her son from class they quickly worked to make the meeting even more special. They pulled her son, A'Tahj, out of class to speak with a group touring the school.

"Mrs. Deloach, our principal was like, 'Do you know what's going on today?' And I said, 'no ma'am,'" A'Tahj recalls.

Meanwhile, his mother was waiting, hiding in the back of the room.

"I just wanted to go and just run to him as soon as he walked in," Brown says excitedly.

While speaking in front of the group A'Tahj looked up and saw his mother for the first time in 7 months. It was a moment he says was a completely unexpected surprise.

"When she popped up, I just, my heart just dropped," A'Tahj says with a smile.

This was Brown's first long deployment. She says leaving home was not easy, but looking back at the video, Brown says the support from Valdosta City Schools made coming home even more special.

"They are willing to go above and beyond to show that 'hey we are there to support our kids and their families,'" explains Brown.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.