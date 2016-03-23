New Adel Walmart is filling the shelves

The new Walmart in Adel is preparing to open its doors.

Employees have started stocking the shelves of the city's first Walmart Super Center.

The new store has roughly 200 new employees and officials say it's bringing more than just convenient shopping to the local area.

"We're able to boost the economy and hopefully we can grow the economic development for the community," says store manager Marcus Johnston.

Walmart in Adel will have its grand opening April 20th at 7:30 a.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.