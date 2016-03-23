Berrien Co. Sheriff's Office holds diaper drive

Items can be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office. (Source: WALB)

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office is collecting diapers and baby wipes to help members of the community.

Collected items will go to the Berrien County Family Connection/Community in Schools organization.

They help teenage mothers get basic necessities and provide them with classes. The organization offers assistance to help young mothers while they finish school.

Currently their pantry is full of toiletries, but lacks diapers and wipes. Berrien County Sheriff Anthony Heath says helping with this drive is a great way to give back to the community,

"To have a direct effect, that's really what my job is. It's to try to help people that are in need that don't have anywhere else to go," says Sheriff Anthony Heath.

Items can be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.