Terrell Co. store padlocked

A Sasser store, raided in October for illegal gambling, is facing more troubles.

The Kuntry's Restaurant and Store, also known as Kountry's Corner, was closed down Tuesday about 5:00 p.m., according to witnesses and people working on the scene.

We are told it was a Terrell County Sheriff's deputy who closed down the store and pad locked the front door.

There is also yellow tape blocking the entrance way into the popular store off busy Highway 82.

We have called the receiver of the business, who is located in Macon. We do not know why the store was put into receivership, which means that an appointed attorney has taken over the operations of the business, as the judicial system works out the legal and/or financial problems the owner is facing.

We did put a phone call into the owner of Kuntry's, who did not comment. But, a person with him did tell us that it "wasn't because of the gambling."

