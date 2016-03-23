Popular Sasser store closed down

A Sasser store, raided in October for illegal gambling, is facing more troubles.

The Kuntry's Restaurant and Store, also known as Kountry's Corner, was closed down Tuesday about 5 p.m., according to witnesses and people working on the scene.

Customers pulling in Wednesday were surprised to find their regular gas station was closed down.

In a short period of time, about half a dozen customers drove up to Kountry's and were told the store was closed. One person said they asked why, and was told it was for "government business."

K.P. Angira, an owner of the business didn't want to comment, but a female "spokesperson" with him did say that the shutdown wasn't because of illegal gambling.

Back in October, Kountry's Corner was part of a statewide illegal gambling raid led by the GBI. Agents said that customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits, which is illegal in Georgia.

Wednesday, a lock-smith was on site, and two men were walking in and out, employed by the Receiver to take inventory of the business.

It was not immediately clear why the business was in receivership, but a company will be put into receivership if it runs into financial problems, like Bankruptcy, or other legal problems.

A person taking inventory said they were telling customers that Kountry's Corner was closed for the time being.

