Mother charged with concealing death of toddler due in court - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mother charged with concealing death of toddler due in court

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Source-Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Source-Dougherty County Sheriff's Office
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany mother charged with concealing the death of her toddler is back in jail this morning in Dougherty County two weeks after she was arrested in Central Florida.

Clarion Garrison, 28, will make her first appearance in court Wednesday. She was brought at the Jail Tuesday afternoon from Marion County. 

Garrison was arrested in Ocala, Florida earlier this month after an amber alert was issued for her other three children.

They were found safe, but hours earlier the body of Garrison's 2-year-old daughter Nyelle Garrison was discovered hidden in an East Albany apartment.

She made an appearance before a judge in Marion County where she signed extradition papers. She is charged with concealing the death of another and probation violation.

Doughterty County District Attorney Greg Edwards says Nyelle was dead for at least two days before her body was found.

Additional charges are pending for Garrison.

Officials are waiting on toxicology and other tests from the autopsy to determine how Nyelle died.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly