Mother charged with concealing death of toddler due in court

The Albany mother charged with concealing the death of her toddler is back in jail this morning in Dougherty County two weeks after she was arrested in Central Florida.

Clarion Garrison, 28, will make her first appearance in court Wednesday. She was brought at the Jail Tuesday afternoon from Marion County.

Garrison was arrested in Ocala, Florida earlier this month after an amber alert was issued for her other three children.

They were found safe, but hours earlier the body of Garrison's 2-year-old daughter Nyelle Garrison was discovered hidden in an East Albany apartment.

She made an appearance before a judge in Marion County where she signed extradition papers. She is charged with concealing the death of another and probation violation.

Doughterty County District Attorney Greg Edwards says Nyelle was dead for at least two days before her body was found.

Additional charges are pending for Garrison.

Officials are waiting on toxicology and other tests from the autopsy to determine how Nyelle died.

