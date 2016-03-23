Tift Co. outkicks Lee Co. in PKs

Regulation wasn't enough time. Not even overtime could settle the score.

Tift Co. and Lee Co. went to penalty kicks to determine who would take over the top spot in the Region 1-AAAAAA standings.

In the end, it was the Blue Devils who left Leesburg with the 6-5 win.

The teams entered penalty kicks tied 1-1, and were still tied after five kicks each.

In the 6th round, Tift County made their kick off the crossbar, then needed a stop to win.

That's when senior goalkeeper Taylor Corbett came through, stuffing the Lady Trojan attempt and giving the Devils the win.

"I was thinking maybe I could get it. I just had to stay on my toes and be ready for the ball. I pretty much read her eyes, and got to the ball," Corbett says. "It's a lot of adrenaline. I was really nervous. I'm just glad we came out on top and got the win."

The Blue Devils stay unbeaten in region play with the win, while the Trojans are now 7-1 in 1-AAAAAA. Tift County hosts Westover Thursday, while Lee County visits Deerfield-Windsor.

