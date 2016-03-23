Tuesday's high school baseball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's high school baseball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school baseball scores from Tuesday, March 23, 2016:

Lee Co. 7, Lowndes 1

Valdosta 7, Tift Co. 1

Colquitt Co. 9, Thomas Co. Central 5

Cairo 1, Bainbridge 0

Crisp Co. 14, Americus-Sumter 2

Fitzgerald 10, Early Co. 1

Clinch Co. 7, Lanier Co. 6

Irwin Co. 8, Telfair Co. 7

Echols Co. 10, Turner Co. 4

Baconton 6, Miller Co. 0

Schley Co. 10, Hawkinsville 0

Deerfield-Windsor 13, Southland 2

Valwood 3, Westwood 2 (F/11)

Brookwood 7, Tiftarea 5

