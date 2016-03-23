Tuesday's high school baseball scores and highlights

High school baseball scores from Tuesday, March 23, 2016:
Lee Co. 7, Lowndes 1
Valdosta 7, Tift Co. 1
Colquitt Co. 9, Thomas Co. Central 5
Cairo 1, Bainbridge 0
Crisp Co. 14, Americus-Sumter 2
Fitzgerald 10, Early Co. 1
Clinch Co. 7, Lanier Co. 6
Irwin Co. 8, Telfair Co. 7
Echols Co. 10, Turner Co. 4
Baconton 6, Miller Co. 0
Schley Co. 10, Hawkinsville 0
Deerfield-Windsor 13, Southland 2
Valwood 3, Westwood 2 (F/11)
Brookwood 7, Tiftarea 5
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.