Big inning snaps Golden Rams' win streak

As the weather in south Georgia has warmed up, so has the Albany State baseball team. The Golden Rams entered Tuesday's contest with Armstrong State on a four-game winning streak.

ASU could not extend it to five however.

The Rams led 4-1 after three and a half innings, but the Pirates responded with five runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.

After eight combined runs in the fourth. neither team managed to cross the plate as Armstrong St. grabbed the 6-4 win.

Reise McDaniel and Kelvin Wimbish led the Rams with two hits each, and Gary Cannon took the loss on the mound.

ASU falls to 7-24 overall, and returns to Albany for an SIAC weekend series with Benedict beginning Friday.

