New Ga. budget could mean raises for state employees

On Tuesday, Georgia lawmakers approved a $23.7 billion budget that gives raises to thousands of state employees and a one-time bonus for state retirees.

Most state workers will get a 3 percent raise, more for state law enforcers and public health nurses.

The plan also provides more money for schools, with the hope that local districts will give raises.

The budget includes money for a couple of Albany projects, $2.1 million for equipment for the new Fine Arts center being built at Albany State University and $2 million for the expansion of the Northwest Library branch.

Lawmakers previously included more than a million dollars in this year's supplemental budget to move the Albany National Guard Armory to the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

