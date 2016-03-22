Terrell Co. political signs mysteriously missing

One sign in Graves, off Highway 82, is the only one remaining of the four her family took several days building and placing for her. (Source: WALB)

A candidate in a competitive Terrell County political race says her handmade signs are missing, and they aren't illegally placed.

Alice Carter is running for Tax Commissioner.

It's an open seat with four other people vying for the position.

One sign in Graves, off Highway 82, is the only one remaining of the four her family took several days building and placing for her.

She says her signs meet code.

"They were fine, but when we placed one of our signs, an hour later we came back and that sign was missing. Nobody seemed to know what had happened to the sign," Carter said.

Carter's sign is not in the right-of-way.

The Terrell County Code Enforcement Officer said they have not removed any political signs, but remind candidates to ask permission from private landowners before placing signs on their property.

