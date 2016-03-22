Statistics show decrease in violent crime in Dawson

There has been an increase each year for five straight years in what might be considered petty crimes. (Source: WALB)

Violent crimes have been on the decrease in Dawson. (Source: WALB)

Violent crime in Dawson has been cut in half in the last five years, but there has been an uptick in property damage and burglary.

Dawson's Public Safety Director, Charlie Whitehead, said that good policing and good reporting of crimes by citizens has a lot to do with the drop in crimes such as robbery, rape and assault.

There has been an increase each year for five straight years in what might be considered petty crimes, like throwing a rock through a window or breaking into a car.

"Make sure to protect your property. I encourage anybody if they can afford to get a video system and install it in your home, and lock your valuables up," said Whitehead.

Dawson police ask citizens to continue to be vigilant about their surroundings and report suspicious activity to the authorities.

