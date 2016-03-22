'Signing Day' held for high school seniors

Seniors in the Valdosta Early College Academy signed letters of intent to colleges across the state in front of classmates, families, and teachers.

14 students signed letters to six different schools.

Students say signing the letter makes them excited to graduate and start a new journey.

"It gives students a feeling of accomplishment. It also gives them a feeling of 'I've signed and I need to go here,'" says senior Jahmal Council II.

This is the first year they've hosted a signing day and hope to make it an annual event.

