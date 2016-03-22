'Signing Day' held for high school seniors - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

'Signing Day' held for high school seniors

Students signed letters of intent. (Source: WALB) Students signed letters of intent. (Source: WALB)
14 students from VECA signed. (Source: WALB) 14 students from VECA signed. (Source: WALB)
Jahmal Council II, signed to Georgia Southern University (Source: WALB) Jahmal Council II, signed to Georgia Southern University (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Seniors in the Valdosta Early College Academy signed letters of intent to colleges across the state in front of classmates, families, and teachers. 

14 students signed letters to six different schools. 

Students say signing the letter makes them excited to graduate and start a new journey. 

"It gives students a feeling of accomplishment. It also gives them a feeling of 'I've signed and I need to go here,'" says senior Jahmal Council II. 

This is the first year they've hosted a signing day and hope to make it an annual event. 

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly