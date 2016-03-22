New 'exchange spot' available in Lowndes County

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is now providing a safe place to make exchanges from online purchases or even child custody.

A new parking spot in front of the Sheriff's Office marked "Exchange Zone" is under 24-hour video surveillance.

Cpt. Stryde Jones with the Sheriff's Office says online sales has made meeting strangers more common. While most exchanges between individuals meeting for online sales are civil, he says this parking spot can add an extra layer of protection.

"The belief is if somebody has criminal intentions they're most likely not going to come to the Sheriff's Office and, number two, they're not going to come to a space that they see clearly they're being recorded," explains Cpt. Jones.

It's an effort agencies all over the nation are making to help cut back on criminal activity when meeting for online exchanges.

While the parking area is under 24-hour surveillance, it is not watched by an officer all day. They feed is recorded so any activity can be reviewed if needed.

