Georgia senator makes last-minute push for religious freedom bill

The GAE President said the bill could lead to business boycots. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Association of Educators are hoping Governor Deal will veto the Religious Liberty bill. (Source: WALB)

A south Georgia state senator remains hopeful his religious freedom bill will become law.

Americus Republican Greg Kirk says he introduced the First Amendment Defense Act of Georgia to protect people who oppose same-sex marriage.

He announced he will hold a news conference Tuesday in Atlanta to discuss the bill, as controversy surrounding it continues to grow.

On Monday, the Georgia Association of Educators urged Governor Nathan Deal to veto the bill. The GAE president said the bill could lead to business boycotts and lost conventions and events that would hurt the economy and result in less revenue for schools.

Last week, the NFL issued a statement saying the bill could jeopardize Atlanta's chances to host the Super Bowl. Atlanta's major sports teams also joined in the conversation, with the Atlanta Braves calling the legislation detrimental and bad for Georgia.

A revised version of the bill was recently passed by the Georgia House and Senate. Under terms of the bill, no pastor can be forced to marry same-sex couples.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.