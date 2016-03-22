Firebirds "starting over" under new head coach Savage

When you lose 86-0 in your season opener, not much needs to be said.

But the Georgia Firebirds have already done something about it, firing head coach DJ Daniels shortly after the embarrassing defeat. The team has since named former south Georgia indoor football star Antwone Savage as head coach.

Savage has been the Firebirds' WR coach, but says last night's debacle was something he believed was coming. He says the job for him now is to hit the reset button.

"We have to start over. We have to get better, and that starts from the ground up," says Savage. "A lot of the guys, especially after the loss, came to me, saying they wanted me on top. We have the guys around me. Now it's about showing them the right way to play, and getting them going."

Savage says he will have a completely new coaching staff, as well as several new players. The Firebirds host their home opener Saturday night against the Atlanta Vultures.

