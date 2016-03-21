Georgia General Assembly recognizes Dougherty Co. chief tax appraiser

Chief tax appraiser Larry Thomas was recognized for his years of dedication to Dougherty Co. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County's first African American chief tax appraiser was recognized by the Georgia General Assembly for his decades of commitment.

On Monday, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas had a State House resolution and presented it to Larry Thomas.

The House passed the resolution in January, honoring Thomas for his dedication to the office.

"It's always been a thing for me to always give my best and to do the best I can for the people I serve," said Thomas.

Thomas served 35 years with Dougherty County.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.