More land sold for the controversial Sabal Trail pipeline

Dougherty County has negotiated the sale of a tract of land for the Sabal Trail gas pipeline.

Commissioners voted to sell a small piece of county owned right-of-way easement across Percosin Canal on Westover Boulevard for $10,000.

The deal includes a $5 million liability insurance policy for a year, which Sabal Trail doesn't have to renew,

County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said that it is an extra benefit to protect taxpayers.

One Commissioner voted against the sale.

"But for me, my no vote, is based on if the health and the safety of the community was the real goal then there wasn't no rush to make the decision," said District 5 Commissioner Harry James.

"In moving forward I think it is important for the citizens to know the county commission doesn't decide whether or not there is a pipeline coming through here, that is not a decision we get to make. That decision has been made," explained Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has already okayed the Sabal Trail pipeline going through Dougherty County.

There are pending lawsuits fighting Sabal Trail in federal court.

