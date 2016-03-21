Downtown Easter egg hunt

The egg can be traded in for downtown dollars. (Source: WALB)

Downtown Valdosta is making sure Easter egg hunts aren't just for the little ones this year. Each day this week the shops downtown will hide an Easter egg that's up for grabs!

At 10 a.m. citizens can look for a clue on social media that will lead them to the egg. Once found the egg can be turned in for downtown dollars, which can be used at participating shops and restaurants.

Store owners say it's a fun way to increase foot traffic in the area.

"To get excited, to want to come down town after the Easter egg hunt and say, 'Hey! I saw that business that I didn't know was there let's go try it out,'" explains the owner of Ellie's Boutique, Susie Blalock.

Clues will be posted to Facebook and Instagram by a different downtown store each day until Friday.

