Valdosta conducts parking deck survey

Valdosta city officials are asking the public for their opinions on the proposed parking deck downtown.

They are conducting a survey that asks citizens everything from how often they use parking to where they would like to see the new parking deck.

This comes just a week after a public meeting was held to answer questions and address concerns about the project. City officials say it's another opportunity to get the community involved in the process.

"Sometimes you can't make it to everything and if somebody's busy, or has other things going on, or maybe working and they want to have a voice we thought this was another really great avenue to pursue to get more public input," explains Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

The survey is open to everyone and available online here until April 12,2016.

