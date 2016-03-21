There's another way to get around Valdosta

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission started a new shuttle route today. A few more bus stop signs like this one are now popping up in north Valdosta.



It's part of a new route that has been added to the pilot shuttle program. Officials say this new route could add a lot of opportunities for public transportation.



"We have an opportunity here to try out public transportation and so far the response has been positive," said Transit and Mobility Coordinator J. D. Dillard.



These yellow signs mark seven new bus stops on the northern route. The Southern Georgia Regional Commission used responses from a survey to add the route to the current pilot shuttle program.



"The top stops being Wiregrass Technical College and the five points area located in North Valdosta," Dillard said.



The two routes are marked Yellow for South Valdosta and Blue for North. Currently roughly 17 people use the shuttle a day, but officials hope to see that number grow.



"The route was based on the feedback from the current riders as well as community stakeholders who might not have ridden the route in the past because it didn't come near them," Dillard said.



These shuttles will only run until June 30th, but the program along with the survey will help decide the future of a permanent public transportation system in Valdosta.



"We want to know whether people support public transportation or whether they don't, that's their personal choice, but we want to know that. We need to make sure our elected officials have as much information as possible to make that informed decision." -Corey Hull



Officials say a public transit system could provide many benefits.



"Transportation can be that infrastructure in a community to provide people access to jobs, medical care, retail and shopping opportunities, or any other place where anyone would want to go," said Transportation Director Corey Hull.

The shuttle is free to ride.

