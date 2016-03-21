Car wash business booming during pollen season - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Car wash business booming during pollen season

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

There's no business like the pollen business for south Georgia car washes.

"Pollen has been good for the car wash business," said Jeff Wiggins, owner of DJ’s II Car Wash in Albany, "And it's something we kind of count on every year to boost the business."

He says the southern snow brings in so many cars around this time of year, he can't even keep count.

"A lot of them we'll have to wash a couple of times to get it off because it's caked on," he said.

That pollen is causing problems for allergy sufferers and car owners across south Georgia.

Wiggins recommends making sure you choose the right add-ons to your car wash to make it harder for the pollen to stick.

"It helps having a good wax job, that way it don't stick. It'll kind of blow off a little better, going down the road."

But wax on or wax off, the pollen problem still seems to stick around.

"You wash it and 30 minutes later the pollen is back on there and it'll be right back in," Wiggins said.

Supervisor Steven Isaac says the pollen is frustrating for customers.

"When they first come to the car wash – 'I'm so tired of this pollen. I just have to bring my car constantly,'" Isaac said.

But this car wash isn't complaining, it keeps them busy as they wash cars clean from the pollen, at least for the next few hours.

