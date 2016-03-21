Firebirds fire coach after blowout loss

The Georgia Firebirds inaugural season got off to a bad start Sunday night in their season opener against the Columbus Lions.

It was so bad, that by Monday morning the team had a new head coach..

The Lions took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and it didn't get any better form there.

The Firebirds got shutout 86 to nothing at the Columbus Civic Center.

Hours after the game the Firebirds fired head coach DJ Daniels. General Manager Terrance Fowler released the following statement:

“This was a tough decision for me to make knowing how tirelessly DJ work to make this a winning team. He is a man of the highest character and integrity that I developed a close personal relationship with. I am extremely disappointed with how we have started the season but I feel confident that we can improve quickly with the talent we have on our roster.”

Westover High graduate and former Oklahoma Sooner standout Antwone Savage will take over head coaching duties.

Savage spent several years on the professional level winning an Arena Cup with the Spokane Shock and two league championships with the Albany Panthers.

The Firebirds are the third professional indoor football team to play in Albany. The South Georgia Wildcats played at the Civic Center from 2005-2009. The Albany Panthers played their home games at the Albany Civic Center from 2010-2013 but the franchise folded following issues over a lease agreement between the city and team owners.

The Georgia Firebirds play in the American Indoor Football league which has 20 teams in two divisions.

The Firebirds play their home opener Saturday night against the Atlanta Vultures.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.