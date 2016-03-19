Lowndes boys, Lee Co. girls stay unbeaten in region play

On a night in Leesburg when two area soccer teams could stay unbeaten in region play, both did.
The Lowndes boys rolled past Lee County, 6-0, while the Lady Trojans used a late goal to sneak past the Vikettes, 1-0.
With the wins, the Vikings are now 4-0 in Region 1-AAAAAA, while the Lady Trojans improve to 7-0 in region play.
