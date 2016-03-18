Andrew, ABAC split doubleheader

Two south Georgia college baseball teams split a conference doubleheader Friday in Tifton.

ABAC took Game 1, 5-4, while Andrew won Game 2, 3-1.

In Game 1, the Stallions jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two. They'd add another in the fifth, then hold off the Tigers for the win.

Josh Jackson and Caleb Slaughter each drove in two runs for ABAC, while Chandler Hyman struck out four over six innings of work to earn the win.

In Game 2, the Fighting Tigers scored a run in the 4th, 5th, and 6th innings in a 3-1 win.

Brett Anderson hit a solo homer, and added another RBI to lead Andrew. Roman Oliu allowed just three hits in the complete game win.

Andrew is now 9-17 on the season, and 1-3 in GCAA play. ABAC is 13-13 overall.

