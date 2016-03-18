Chehaw hosts weekend concert series

The weekend will kick off their concert series (Source: WALB)

A southwest Georgia park is hosting its first concert of the year.

"Almost Kings" and "Days to Come" will perform at Chehaw Park on Saturday night.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and even coolers to the event. Food and beverages will also be available to purchase at the park.

The concert is $10 and starts at 7 p.m., but the fun doesn't stop there.

"We're really trying to make sure we have a genre of music out here for everybody out here. This one is rock, we have a country concert scheduled, we are trying to get some gospel, Christian music out here. Of course we will have battle of the bands," said Community Engagement Director Morgan Burnette.

After the concert, guests are welcome to spend the night at the park in a tent, cabin, or RV.

Chehaw plans to have more concerts like this in the summer.

"We are really excited about the concert tomorrow, it's going to kick off our summer concert series. You can expect a concert from us almost every month throughout the summer," said Burnette.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, come rain or shine.

Admission is $10. Camping for the event starts at just $15.

