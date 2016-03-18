Office for Civil Rights investigating Lowndes County Schools

The Office for Civil Rights is investigating a complaint against Lowndes County Schools that claims a student was discriminated against.

The complaint was filed February 17, 2016 by Ronda Scott, the mother of Lowndes High School cheerleader Lindsay Scott.

It alleges her daughter was discriminated against on the basis of race and retaliation.

In her complaint Scott points out 7 different instances:

The process for selecting JV cheerleaders was discriminatory and resulted in an all white squad. White students were allowed to tryout for both JV and Varsity, but the student was not made aware, or allowed, of this opportunity. The student was given a "prank gift" at an awards banquet. The student was denied the opportunity to lead a cheer the whole season. The student was not given the opportunity to help with the middle school cheer squad. The student's parents sponsorship ad was not included in the football ad book. Black students were discouraged from trying out for Varsity football and encouraged to wait for Varsity basketball.

The Office for Civil Rights will investigate whether or not the student was discriminated against based on race.

