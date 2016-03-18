Westover routs Cook in soccer

In a recap from last week, Westover hosted Cook High School in a high-scoring soccer match on March 10.

The Hornets tried to cut a 3-1 lead by Westover, but good defensive plays preserved the Patriots' lead.

At the second half, Jasmine Young weaved through the Cook defense, makes a move and scores. It was one of five goals for Young that night.

In the end, Westover routs Cook 7-1 in Albany.

