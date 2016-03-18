Westover routs Cook in soccer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Westover routs Cook in soccer

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

In a recap from last week, Westover hosted Cook High School in a high-scoring soccer match on March 10.

The Hornets tried to cut a 3-1 lead by Westover, but good defensive plays preserved the Patriots' lead.

At the second half, Jasmine Young weaved through the Cook defense, makes a move and scores. It was one of five goals for Young that night.

In the end, Westover routs Cook 7-1 in Albany.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Albany business devastated by overnight fire

    Albany business devastated by overnight fire

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-12-26 19:04:06 GMT
    Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty office overnight Tuesday. (Source: WALB)Fire crews battled a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty office overnight Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

    Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Fire crews are battling a blaze that engulfed an Albany realty company overnight Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Curbside boxes could attract thieves

    Curbside boxes could attract thieves

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-12-26 19:00:16 GMT

    It is the day after Christmas and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents for themselves. The biggest thing that people can do is making sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas. 

    More >>

    It is the day after Christmas and burglars might be looking to re-gift your presents for themselves. The biggest thing that people can do is making sure that they do not advertise what they got for Christmas. 

    More >>

  • Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

    Water issues close Phoebe Clinic in Sylvester

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 1:00 PM EST2017-12-26 18:00:06 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street caused damage through most of the building.

    More >>

    Flooding at the recently renovated clinic at 1014 West Franklin Street caused damage through most of the building.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly