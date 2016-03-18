VHS receives AP recognition

Valdosta High School was recognized for the success of their advanced placement programs.

The school is now an AP Access and Support and AP Humanities school, which demonstrated the success of underprivileged students and minority students in advanced placement classes.



School officials say the success of the classes are crucial to a student's education.

"We want to make sure that we are pushing as hard as we can for our students to take the most rigorous courses possible so they will be prepared for their secondary options," said VHS Assistant Principal Betsy McTier.

Valdosta City Schools are looking at ways to continue to grow their AP programs.

