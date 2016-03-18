Citizens Against Violence to visit Valdosta neighborhoods

Citizens Against Violence has teamed up with Valdosta law enforcement agencies for a motorcade March 19, 2016.

The organization will travel through Valdosta neighborhoods and speak with residents about their upcoming meetings.

The Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department, and the mobile command center will all be out in the neighborhoods.

Organizers say it's a way to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community in an effort to cut back on crime.

"We don't want to be a stranger to the people in our neighborhoods. We want them to know who we are, know their police officers, and know that we care about them. We've become very much proactive and involved in the community and in their lives," says Citizens Against Violence coordinator J.D. Martin.

The next Citizens Against Violence meeting will be held at the Valdosta-Lowndes County parks and recreation building April 11, 2016 at 6:30 p.m.

