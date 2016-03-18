Miss VHS Pageant returns

The pageant will be at VHS (Source: WALB)

The Miss Valdosta High School scholarship pageant is coming back for the first time in four years.



"It's something I wanted to do on my bucket list. Perform in a pageant and possibly win $5,000," said student Emily Posas.

Something she can now check off that list. Contestants have spent weeks preparing for the Miss Valdosta High School Pageant.

"I think it's really cool because we're starting it back and it's exciting," exclaims Posas.

It's the first time in four years the school is hosting the pageant. Years ago the prize was $500 in scholarship money. Now four girls will win scholarships, with a possible $5,000.

"I have high aspirations in my life. For example, to go to medical school. So that can knock off a lot of my money," said Posas.

Organizers say the girls gain much more than just scholarship money.

"As we've gone along we've just seen a tremendous amount of confidence," explains co-director Aqila Blankumsee.

The contestants have participated in workshops to help with interviews and public speaking.

"They're going to need those skills so we're really glad that we're able to provide them some training for that," said Blankumsee.

Many contestants say it's great to be a part of reviving an old tradition.



"I'm nervous! But I'm also excited because it's showtime and we've all been practicing very hard!" said Posas.

The pageant will be Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Valdosta High School.

