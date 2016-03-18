6th annual Wing Fest ready to kick off

Dozens of food, art and merchandise vendors will be on site. (Source: WALB)

The 6th annual Wing Fest is Saturday at the Albany Exchange Fairgrounds.

Get ready to lick your lips and your fingertips. The 6th annual Georgia Wing Fest will get underway this weekend.

Thousands are expected to come out and enjoy the festivities at the Albany Exchange Fairgrounds.

The festival will feature a wing eating contest and wing competition to find the best wings in different categories.

"Everybody boasts that they've got the best chicken wings, and so we decided to create a festival and have judges judge to see who really does have the best chicken wings," marketing coordinator Marcy Schneider said, "And they get a trophy, a t-shirt and bragging rights."

There will also be dozens of other food, art and merchandise vendors.

Live bands, including Evergreen Family Band and Unbreakable Bloodline, will provide the entertainment.

It's a family-friendly event. Kids can enjoy the dunking booth, bouncy houses, face painting, and even a clucking contest.

Organizers say weather won't stop festivities.

"Rain or shine, I say if it's raining, wear your rain boots, we might even have a rain boot competition," Schneider said.

Georgia's annual chicken wing festival begins at 11 on Saturday and continues to 7.

Admission is $5 and free for kids 42 inches and under and active military. Proceeds benefit the Cancer Coalition of South Georgia. For more information, visit the Wing Fest website.

