Blue beats Gold in ASU's weather-shortened spring game

I didn't last as long as planned, but Albany State head coach Dan Land saw enough to consider the Golden Rams' spring game a success.

The Blue team beat the Gold team 30-19 in a game called due to lightning in the third quarter.

Defense played on the Blue team, while offense played for the Gold team.

"The biggest thing that I saw that I liked was the way the guys were moving around when the first team offense battled the first team defense," Land says. "The offense came out and moved the ball real well in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the defense came out and stopped them from moving the ball. We got big plays on offense and big plays on defense."

Returning starter Caleb Edmonds and former Monroe star Charles Stafford each got reps at quarterback for the Gold team. Land says he was pleased with how both played.

"I saw Caleb move around in the pocket real well, and make some plays with his feet and his arm," he says. "Charles is more of a pocket quarterback. He's not going to move around a lot, but he read everything very well. Both played well tonight."

The Golden Rams are done until fall camp begins, and they'll kick off the 2016 season on September 3 at Valdosta State.

Land says his message to the team for now is don't let a good spring practice fade away.

"I'm just telling them to be safe right now. Spring break is coming up, and I'm just telling them we have to come back and continue to work hard," he says. "I see them battling in the weight room. I see them learning on the field. So I'm pleased with where we are."

