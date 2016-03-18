Cavaliers push back conference doubleheader

The Darton State Cavaliers will try to pick up a few more conference victories this weekend, just not when they were originally scheduled.

Due to this weekend's forecasted weather, the Cavs have shifted their three game series with Georgia Highlands back a day.

They will play a doubleheader Saturday and one game on Sunday. First pitch on both days is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Darton State beat the Chargers 5-2 Tuesday to open GCAA play. The Cavs have won five of their last six games.

