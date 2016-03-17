GA Southern invading south Georgia this summer

For the third straight summer, Georgia Southern will host prospect camps in south Georgia.

Georgia Southern announced the dates and locations of their Eagle Invasion camps this afternoon.

On June 14, they'll stop in south Georgia to hold camps at Hugh Mills Stadium and Tift County High School.

New head coach Tyson Summers is a Tift County alum.

The Eagles have held the camp at Lowndes High each of the past two summers.

The Hugh Mills camp will be Tuesday, June 14 at 11:00 a.m., while the Tift County camp will be later that day at 6:00 p.m.

To sign up and get more info on the camp, go to http://www.eagleinvasion.com.

